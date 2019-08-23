You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Penny BERTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Penny Margaret BERTON


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Penny Margaret BERTON Obituary
PENNY MARGARET BERTON August 5, 1948 - August 19, 2019 Peacefully on Salt Spring Island after 2 years in remission. As prophesied in "The Secret World of Og", Penny was destined to take off on adventures. In 1975 she left Toronto to see the world, living for 30 years in Bali where she found her fullest creative expression as a designer and a mother. Penny listened for symbols; islands repeating through generations, mushroom trails, serpentine jewelry and rivers of gold. Finding home became a spiral journey up winding mountain roads back to her roots in Canada. Her refuge for 13 years was Salt Spring Island in a circle of trees and friendships. Penny's belief in magic and play initiated a movement and continues to manifest through her children. Open to the universe, with her feet planted firmly on the earth, she found joy even during her last days. Predeceased by parents Janet and Pierre, and sister Pamela, she was survived by six siblings, children Elora and Orin, and their spouses Rajiv and Maria. She delighted in her 4 years as grandmother to Nayan and 7 weeks to Nusa. There will be a private family memorial.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 23 to Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Penny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.