PEPI GREENBERG We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beautiful mother and grandmother, Pepi Greenberg, in her 82nd year, on Friday May 15th, 2020. After a courageous battle with Parkinson's, Pepi died peacefully in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her beloved parents, the late Becky and Morris Rosenstein Z"L and her devoted husband "Dr. Joe" Z"L. Treasured mother and mother-in-law of David and Margot, Sara and Ian Zagdanski, Aaron and Felicia, Amy and Luis Strauch. Adored Buby of Jordy, Becky and Michael Zagdanski, Sydney, J.J., Ben Greenberg, Jake, Sam and Alex Greenberg, Adam and Robbie Strauch. A true woman of valour, her greatest joy was derived from selflessly doing for others. She had endless compassion, wisdom and kindness, and always cared for and supported those she loved. Pepi had a gentle strength and warmth that made everyone around her feel special. She had an understated elegance, a wonderful sense of humour, was fiercely loyal, and her 'Pepi burgers' were legendary. Our deepest gratitude to Dr. Mark Nowaczynski, Dr. Tang-Wei and Dr. Marras for their dedicated and skilled care. Heartfelt gratitude to her remarkable caregivers, Joy, Nevi, Beverly, Josie, Kathryn, and Manny, who loved their "queen", treated her like their own mother and added life to her years. A funeral was held on Friday, May 15, 2020. If you wish, memorial donations may be made to Congregation Shaarei Tzedec at (shaareitzedec.org), Parkinson Canada (parkinson.ca) or UJA Emergency Campaign for Community Resilience (jewishtoronto.com). How lucky we were to have her.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 20 to May 24, 2020