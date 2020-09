Or Copy this URL to Share

PERIN LAKHANI PIRBHAI Daughter of Hassanaly Pirbhai, passed away peacefully at home in Vancouver, on September 7, 2020. Bereaved are Murtaza Lakhani and the Pirbhai family. Condolences may be sent to condolence@mlakhani.com.



