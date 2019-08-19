You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Beach Hebrew Institute Synagogue
109 Kenilworth Avenue
Toronto, ON
RABBI PERRY COHEN On Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Mt. Sinai Hospital. Beloved husband of Channah Ruth Cohen. Loving father and father- in-law of Ronald and Beth Cohen of New York. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Robert Cohen and Susan Altschul of Montreal, and Cynthia Powell of Ottawa. Loving grandfather of Julia, and Gabrielle. Loving uncle of Sara Deborah. At Beach Hebrew Institute Synagogue, 109 Kenilworth Avenue, Toronto, for service on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment in the Beach Hebrew Institute Synagogue section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery. Shiva at 90 Cordova Avenue, Unit 809, Etobicoke. Memorial donations may be made to The Rabbi Perry Cohen Memorial Fund for The Beach Hebrew Institute Synagogue c/o The Benjamin Foundation 416-780-0324 www.benjamins.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23, 2019
