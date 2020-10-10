PETER ALEXANDER HAMMER January 20, 1942 - September 16, 2020 It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that our family announces the passing of Peter Hammer who passed away peacefully after a courageous two year battle with glioblastoma cancer. Beloved husband for over 53 years to Lynn, father to Mark, grandfather to Michael, Josephine and another granddaughter-in-waiting. He was also a wonderful and inspirational friend to many who had the pleasure of sharing his vibrant outlook on life. Born in Germany and coming to Canada at a young age with his parents, John and Hildegard, Peter enjoyed growing up in Ontario and dedicated his time to his many passions and studies that included service time in the Canadian military as a pilot and completing his Masters of Science studies at the University of Toronto specializing in Urban Planning. The family moved to BC to take advantage of the growing opportunities here and this is when Peter was able to enjoy life to the fullest in the outdoors always looking for new trails to climb and enjoying annual bike tours every summer here and in Europe. But at the same time he was always working hard in the background on his many projects which included helping to found and establish Fraser Academy, the first school in BC for children with language-based learning disabilities, and also establishing a new successful career as a Certified Financial Planner which brought a lot of joy being able to help many families and business associates over the years. Peter exemplified a strong professionalism and dedication to his work that showed in all aspects of his life but he always had time to help when needed and could always be counted on when it mattered most. He will remain in our hearts forever and be truly missed by his loving family and many friends as we remember his endless energy and passion for life. No service will be held at this time but a celebration of life will be planned for at a later date. Memorial donations in his honour would be welcome to the BC Cancer Foundation for research. Condolences and tributes may be sent to the family by visiting www.mountpleasantfuneral.com