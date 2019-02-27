You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
PETER ALEXANDER THEIMER On February 25, 2019 at his home surrounded by family in his 93rd year. Beloved husband of Nancy Theimer. Loving father and father-in-law of Paul and Leah Theimer, Lisa Theimer, Brian Theimer and Mireille Mouscardy, and Karen Theimer. Dear cousin to Dr. Paul and Stella Richter. Devoted grandfather of Jillian, Jeremy, and Monique. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Friday, March 1,2019 at 11:30 a.m. Interment in Holy Blossom Memorial Park. Shiva at 33 Empress Avenue, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to Beit Halochem Canada, Aid To Disabled Veterans of Israel 905-695-0611 or Doctors Without Borders 416-964-0619.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 27 to Mar. 3, 2019
