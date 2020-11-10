You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

Peter Alexander THOMSON
PETER ALEXANDER THOMSON Peacefully passed on November 6, 2020 in Toronto, just days shy of his 91st birthday. Beloved husband of the late Margaret Anne Horne, and dear father of Ian and David (Joanne de Visser), cherished grandad of Erin and Callum Thomson. Peter was the last surviving son (Gordon and Alan) of Lucille Emma Lefebrve and Roswell Thomson, M.B.E., late of Mount Pleasant Farm, Abbotsford, Quebec. Cremation has taken place. A graveside service will take place at the family plot at the foot of Yamaska Mountain in Abottsford at St. Paul Anglican Church in the spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests a donation to the Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation, to continue to honour the many years of volunteer work done by their beloved Margie. 'Then shall the dust return to the earth as it was: and the spirit shall return unto God who gave it.' Eccl XII 7 'Woodsmoke whispered out of the chimney to be grabbed by the wind and taken home to the woods beyond.' Louise Penny

Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 10 to Nov. 14, 2020.
