PETER ALLAN HARRIS August 9, 1926 - August 6, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Peter Allan Harris, three days before his 93rd birthday. Loving and devoted husband of the past 70 years to Joyce, father of Mary (Bob Piitz) (predeceased by Tom Theaker), Alan and David (Melissa Gracey). Beloved granddad of Ian Theaker (Leanne), Conor, Lisa, Matthew and Emma Harris and step-granddad to Samantha and Megan Alexander. Great-granddad to Hudson and Hadley Theaker. Predeceased by brothers, Gordon, Morris and Dennis and your Mum and Dad, we are certain you are now catching up on old times with dear family and friends. After meeting Joyce, the love of your life, at a parachute factory in east London during the war and surviving the London blitzes, you traveled to Egypt as an RAF officer. After the war it was off to be married and start a family. Your multiple transatlantic travels to and from England and Canada with family in tow to find the right place to call home was quite the adventure for all of us. You retired in 1988 and spent many treasured moments with Joyce, family and friends. You were a long standing member of The Royal Canadian Legion Branch # 345 and even sold poppies last year. You taught us the love of camping, travelling, gardening and skiing which continues on today through your children and grandchildren. You always impressed your grandchildren with your grasp of current technology and loved emailing and researching on your laptop. Ever active, you loved to swim, you took up figure skating after retirement, enjoyed and taught line dancing and through it all your shared love of ballroom dancing kept you and Joyce active and agile right to the very last dance. What an incredible life you had. It is with immense gratitude for the love that you shared with all of us and great comfort that we had so many wonderful years together. Your intelligence and generosity to always give a helping hand demonstrates the essence of the kindness and goodwill you gave to others over the years. To say you will be missed is one of life's great understatements but your legacy lives on through all of us - we will continue to do as you always did - live life fully and love deeply. God Bless The Moving Finger writes; and, having writ, Moves on: nor all thy Piety nor Wit Shall lure it back to cancel half a Line, Nor all thy Tears wash out a Word of it.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 31 to Sept. 4, 2019