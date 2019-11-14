You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
PETER ANDREW KUDLA May 27, 1956 - November 9, 2019 After a long fight with blood cancer and ALS, Peter passed away surrounded by his family. He was a fighter until the very end. Peter is survived by devoted wife, Catherine (neé Hunter), of 38 wonderful years; daughters, Diana Kudla Byers (Michael), Erin Kudla (William); grandson, Hunter; as well as his four siblings and their families. Peter was predeceased by his parents, William and Rhona (neé Evans) Kudla. Visitation will take place at the Oshawa Funeral Home, 847 King Street West on Friday, November 22nd from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Funeral services for Peter will be held in the Chapel on Saturday, November 23rd at 11:30 a.m., small reception to follow. Memorial donations may be made to either the Waldenstrom's Macroglobulinemia Foundation of Canada (wmfc.ca) or the ALS Society of Canada (als.ca).
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 14 to Nov. 18, 2019
