|
|
PETER BRUCE BUCHAN Professor Emeritus Peter Bruce Buchan with Queen's University Smith School of Business, 87, passed away June 6th with his son Rae (Katherine Hartel Buchan) and daughter Carol (Bruce Farquhar) at his bedside. Bruce was grieving the loss one month earlier of Isabel, his beloved wife of 66 years. Bruce was predeceased by his sister, Billie (Isabel) Skinner and survived by his twin sister, Violet Skinner. Missed dearly by his three great-grandchildren, Alexia Buchan, Oliver and Emma Sarvari and grandchildren, Jennifer, (Sam Sarvari), Eric and Simon Buchan, (Polina). Bruce loved Queen's University, especially the Queen's Golden Gaels and started teaching there in 1969. He received his PhD from Michigan and his M. Comm and B.A.Sc. from the University of Toronto. In 1987/88, he received the Commerce Society's Teaching Excellence Award and was celebrated again in 2009 for forty years of teaching. Many of his students became leaders in Canadian and international corporations. His published books include "Getting Down to Business" a history of Queen's School of Business co-written with Mervin Daub. For seven years, he served as the Executive Assistant to the Principal, Ron Watts. Colleagues remember Bruce for his kindness, generosity, and "professionalism of the highest integrity." Bruce was always an early adopter of technology and he had a lifelong passion for photography with work shown at adjudicated competitions. Often seen running during his lunch hour on campus, in later life Bruce found pleasure in Aquafit with his neighbours. He enjoyed life, family, food, and travel. He is missed very much. An online service will take place on Saturday, July 20 at 2:30 p.m. Please visit www.jamesreidfuneralhome.com for more information. www.jamesreidfuneralhome.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 13 to June 17, 2020