Peter CANT


1934 - 2019
Peter CANT Obituary
PETER CANT 1934 - 2019 Suddenly, on Saturday, October 26, 2019, with his loving wife, Sally, at his side at the Scarborough Centenary Hospital in his 86th year. Beloved husband of Sally for over 62 years, predeceased by their only son, David Stephen Cant (2008). Peter was born one of ten children and grew up in Doncaster, Yorkshire, UK. He married Sally in March 1957 and immigrated to Canada in June 1957. Peter worked in the Long Distance Engineering Department, Montreal, of Bell Canada and Bell Telephone Engineering Training School, Belleville for 34 years. Subsequently, Peter worked at Timothy Eaton Memorial Church before retiring. Peter was an avid golfer, tennis player and curler, and enjoyed his membership at Whitevale Golf Club and Tam Heather Curling and Tennis Club. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Peter's life will take place at a later date. Memorial donations will be graciously received by the David Stephen Cant Graduate Scholarship in Stem Cell Research, University of Toronto. Contact the Office of Advancement, Faculty of Medicine 416-946-3111. Condolences - www.oshawafuneralhome.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 2 to Nov. 6, 2019
