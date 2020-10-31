PETER CARDEW August 6, 1939 - October 26, 2020 The family and friends of Peter Cardew are sad to report his passing and equally proud to celebrate his life. He was born in 1939 in Guildford, England and Immigrated in 1966 to Vancouver, Canada, where, as principal of Peter Cardew Architects, he contributed so much beauty to the city that he loved. Peter imagined, re-imagined, lobbied, mentored and taught. He saw every project, whether it was a home, a museum or a clothing store, as an opportunity to innovate and to deliver something unexpected. Vancouver will remember him for the C.N. Pavilion at Expo 86, the Morris and Helen Belkin Art Gallery, and the Reigning Champ retail experience. Young architects remember his knowledge, generosity and patience. Clients remember his grace, humour, and strongly held opinions on matters of design. His fellow swimmers at the YWCA remember his energy and consistency. Savannah's childhood friends remember delicious lunches, elaborate stage sets produced for their home performances, and his genuine interest in them long after their school days were over. His friends remember Peter as a devoted father who, during Savannah's McGill years, famously set his alarm at 4 a.m. PST in order to wake her up in Montreal at 7 a.m. EST and ensure that she did not sleep through her exams. Everyone who knew him remembers a charming, spontaneous and effervescent character who rode his bicycle to and from the office until his very last day, at eighty-one years old, so he could just keep doing what he loved.



