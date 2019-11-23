You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
PETER CUNNINGHAM KNOWLES Passed away from a sudden heart attack on Saturday, November 16, 2019, in his apartment at age 73. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his twin sister Carolyn and his nephew Andrew Rivett (Erin) and niece Julie Rivett. Predeceased by his parents Bruce and Irene (Cunningham) Knowles. Graduate of Banting Memorial High School, Alliston and University of Western Ontario MA English program. In his lifelong quest for knowledge, Peter graduated with an MA in film studies from York University during his retirement years. Recognized as a respected member of the teaching profession, he spent forty years teaching English literature to the students of Guelph Collegiate Vocational Institute. From a young age, Peter held a passion for film, theatre, literature and classical music. Well-travelled throughout North America and Europe, he also spent many enjoyable hours on frequent hikes along the trails in Guelph as well as committing to almost daily work-outs at the YMCA-YWCA of Guelph. Peter will be fondly remembered by family, childhood friends and teaching compatriots for his penchant for silliness and associated crazy antics and for his ability to imitate others. His family will receive friends at Wall-Custance Funeral Home & Chapel, 206 Norfolk St., Guelph on Saturday, November 30th from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Reception to follow. Private interment will take place in the family plot in Alliston Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please remember Peter through a donation to the charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 23 to Nov. 27, 2019
