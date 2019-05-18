You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Morley Bedford Funeral Services
159 Eglinton Avenue West
Toronto, ON M4R 1A8
(416) 489-8733
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:00 AM
PETER DAVID SANNELLA Our family is very sad to have to announce the death of our dear brother and uncle, Peter. He suffered through a brief but intense encounter with cancer. Peter was predeceased by his parents Georgina (Aprile) and Dominic Sannella, and his brother Paul Sannella. Peter will be sorely missed by his brother, Michael (Lee Goodchild) and sister, Ann Marie (Paul Ferraro), his niece and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. Although Peter was a private person you could always count on him for witty stories and strong opinions. We will miss his unique view of the world. There will be a service held in Peters memory at the Morley Bedford Funeral Home,159 Eglinton Avenue West (2 stop lights west of Yonge St.) on Thursday, May 23rd, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Peter's name to Sunnybrook Odette Cancer Centre or a charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 18 to May 22, 2019
