PETER DAVID WATT February 22, 1961 - January 25, 2020 Predeceased by parents, Dr. David and Mrs. Mary Louise; brother to Stephen (Karen), Ian (Kathy), Katharine (Mark Kimmins); and most beloved uncle to Trevor, Cameron, Owen, Graeme, Henry, Charlotte and Lily. Peter always led with his heart, until he couldn't. He died in the Huntsville hospital on January 25, 2020 from a cardiac arrest from which he could not be resuscitated. Time ran out early on Peter. Three full periods run to 60, and Peter died at 58. We were counting on a full regulation-time game, followed by exciting periods of sudden death or sudden victory overtime. Sudden death came early. First Period Peter and his family enjoyed a privileged and idyllic home life. He thrived as an ebullient boy and teen, and scored literal and figurative points with his peers through his immense prowess on the rinks and fields of his childhood and adolescence. Peter could see patterns emerging faster than most, and this anticipation combined with his great strength and grit made him a wonder to watch. He possessed an imaginative and inquiring mind: "Don't do that..." became "I wonder what will happen when we do that...?" Peter had adventures. Second Period Peter's insight into the flow of athletics transferred to a deep appreciation and understanding of - and connection to - the natural world. Peter built a living and a life travelling and working in central and northern Ontario, the mountains and wilds of Alberta and certain rivers and lakes in the North West Territories. This was a harder road game. Some of the trails and portages offered real challenge, but he retained an enduring optimism that the journey was inherently worthwhile. As a dear childhood friend noted, if you were ever lost in the woods Peter was the guy you wanted to be sent to find you. Between his travels and adventures, he always maintained close contact with family. Third Period Peter made a deep and abiding commitment to the care and support of his aging and ailing parents, moving to Sudbury and generously adding given years to their lives. Ultimately, and quite naturally, Peter then settled into life in Huntsville, close to his beloved Lake of Bays and Algonquin Park. He enjoyed being back in familiar territory where he became a very disciplined and motivated writer, filling dozens of binders with original ideas and witty observations. Through the physical fog of worsening eyesight, his insight and foresight became cinematic in clarity and colour. And then time was called early. The family would like to thank Christina Hamilton for her personal care and support of Peter. A private family service has occurred in Orillia. A celebration of life for both Peter Watt and his recently predeceased mother Mary Louise Watt will occur in June 2020. Peter David Watt - our first star of the game.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 1 to Feb. 5, 2020