PETER DOUGLAS MIDDLETON June 27, 1944 - June 30, 2019 Peter died at home, as was his wish, at the age of 75, seven weeks after a diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. He faced this news with incredible strength and dignity. Cared for and forever missed by his wife and best friend, Céline Messier, his beloved son, Josh Middleton and stepsons Vincent Deslauriers and Mathieu Deslauriers (Geneviève). Predeceased by his parents, John Douglas Middleton and Louise (Bowman) Middleton, Peter also leaves his sister, Mary Lynn O'Shea. After earning his M.A. in French Literature at Victoria College, University of Toronto, and spending two memorable years teaching in Paris, Peter returned to Toronto and devoted his considerable energies to Canada's emerging concern for the environment as one of the co-founders of Pollution Probe and its first Executive Director. From 1974 -1983, his innovative consulting firm, Middleton Associates, focused on exploring energy and environmental management alternatives. For the next 35 years, Peter worked with a variety of governmental, educational and private entities, to further his life's goal of creating better approaches to how we live within our environment. In his last role, as president of the EARTH Development Fund, his priority was a program to move commercial real estate towards zero carbon. Although clearly he had the ability to put together complex projects with forward-thinking goals, perhaps more importantly, Peter was a dreamer, artist and nature lover. His deep love of family and his sense of humour contributed to the courage with which he approached the end of his life. There will be no service at Peter's request. The family would appreciate any donations to the charity of your choice. Published in The Globe and Mail from July 1 to July 5, 2019