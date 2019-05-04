PETER DUNCAN ARMSTRONG It's with sadness that we announce the passing of our brother, Peter Duncan Armstrong on April 30, 2019. Peter left his brother and family, Robert A., Jane, and nephews Robin and Robert Jr. As well his sister and husband, Penny and Ron. Peter loved the outdoors, gardening, spending the summers at Georgian Bay and weekends at the farm in Adjala. He will always be missed. A quiet soul Peter was good company for those around him. Although unexpected his passing was peaceful. Special thanks to the staff at Fountainview Care Community for their care and appreciation of Peter. Peter will be cremated and the close family will have a private service later this year. Published in The Globe and Mail from May 4 to May 8, 2019