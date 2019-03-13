You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
York Cemetery and Funeral Centre
160 Beecroft Road
Toronto, ON
PETER DVORSKY 1948 - 2019 With inexpressible sadness we announce the death of Peter Dvorsky on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the age of 70. Peter died peacefully in the arms of his loving family. Peter is survived by his beloved wife Jane and will be deeply missed by his precious daughter Becca. Lovingly remembered by his sister Norma and nephews Adrien (Thi Ngoc) and Gabriel (Carolina). Son of the late Lilly Berenhaut and Leslie Dvorsky. Peter will be greatly missed by his family, his extended family and his many friends. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at York Cemetery and Funeral Centre, 160 Beecroft Road, Toronto ON M2N 5Z5. Donations in Peter's memory may be made to the Movement Disorders Clinic - Toronto Western Hospital.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 13 to Mar. 17, 2019
