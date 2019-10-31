You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Oakview Funeral Home - Oakville
56 Lakeshore Road, W.
Oakville, ON L6K 1C7
(905) 842-2252
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Oakview Funeral Home - Oakville
56 Lakeshore Road, W.
Oakville, ON L6K 1C7
Peter Edward KEEN


1930 - 2019
PETER EDWARD KEEN January 4, 1930 - October 23, 2019 Died peacefully in his sleep at Credit River Retirement Residence. Beloved husband to Barbara for 63 years. Dear father of Eric, Trevor and Valerie. Loving grandfather to Madison, Anthony and Charles. Father-in-law to Tim and Rae. Brother-in-law to Judy and uncle to many nieces and nephews. Born in the British concession in Tientsin, China, Peter was the only child of Albert Edward Keen, and Elsie Constance Ball. Peter and his mother were interned near Shanghai during the Japanese invasion of Northeast China in 1941. Peter was emigrated to England after the war and served in the RAF at Halton and won an entrance to RAF Cranwell in 1948. He immigrated to Canada in 1953 and met Barbara Field aboard ship from England. Peter returned to England in 1954 to bring his mother to Canada. Peter worked as a developer of commercial shopping centres across Canada for Zellers, The Oshawa Group, and other companies. He also taught courses in commercial real estate and wrote a book on the subject. He and his family lived in Scarborough, North York, Beaconsfield, and Mississauga. He was an avid reader and enjoyed gardening, woodworking, and sitting on the verandah in the 'little wooden cottage on the shores of Georgian Bay.' He loved boating and owned a number of boats including a sailboat that he built himself. Of all the wonderful places he has been and all the amazing things he lived to see, none meant more to him than family. Special thanks to the nurses at Care Partners and Acclaim Health who gave Peter such kind care during his final days. There will be a memorial gathering on Saturday, November 9th, starting at 2 p.m. at Oakview Funeral Home, 56 Lakeshore Road West, Oakville, ON. If desired in lieu of flowers, donations to The would be appreciated by the family.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 31 to Nov. 4, 2019
