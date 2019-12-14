|
PETER ERIC GAUER November 15, 1943 - November 25, 2019 M.B.A. Harvard University (Class of 1968) Passed away after several years of declining health following a diagnosis of oral cancer in 2011. Peter was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba to Matilda Rathgeber and Arthur Gauer (both deceased). Two sisters followed in his daunting wake: Susan and Valerie (David Pogue). He was fortunate to have two great loves in his lifetime: his first wife, Jane Wallace living in Mississauga; mother of his children Stacey (Richard Gauvin) and Todd (Sandra Walker), and Vivian Plant in Bronte Harbour, wife of 28 years. He is also survived by two grandsons, Louis and Nicholas Gauvin in Halifax, N.S. as well as nephews Geoffrey and Jonathan. Peter's working career post-Harvard rose to Vice-President of Corporate Finance at Wood Gundy in Toronto where he shone as a lead underwriter for many national and international clients around the globe. Perhaps his most treasured financing was the Canada Arm for the U. S. Space Program where he was invited as a special guest to the Cape to "watch it fly." His early retirement from the corporate world allowed time enough to enjoy his favourite pastime: the Toronto Golf Club, his 2nd home in Aspen, Colorado and special love "Snow Eagle" - a Niagara 35 moored at the Port Credit Yacht Club. We will miss his unforgettable chuckles and winning smile. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Junior Sail Program at the Port Credit Yacht Club would be appreciated. A Celebration of Peter's life, with family and close friends has taken place. Oh...the stories, please share your story and condolences at www.koprivataylor.com Sail away big guy, glass in hand with light winds at your back.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 14 to Dec. 18, 2019