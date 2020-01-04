|
PETER FRANK DAVIS With great sadness we announce the passing of Peter Davis, at the age of 82, on December 21, 2019, peacefully at home, with Jane and Kim by his side, after a long decline. Peter is the son of the late Bert and Annie Davis. He is survived by his partner of 49 years, Jane Mackenzie, his daughter Kim Davis, and the nieces, nephews and their families who make up the family of his late sister Barbara. Peter had a rare talent as an artist, and he leaves a legacy of beautiful paintings in homes across the country and around the world. Peter's humour, his kindness and his humanity won him friends wherever he went. He had a wonderful ability to make people laugh, and was always the last person to leave a party. Peter loved his boat, and all the good friends we made, both at Morch Marine and at Trident Yacht Club. And he loved our home on the Bay of Quinte, where he was able to spend time doing two of his favourite things - painting and porch-sitting. In keeping with Peter's wishes, there will be no service. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to his favourite charity, The War Amps, or to a charity of your choice. Friends whose lives were touched by Peter are encouraged to share their memories at www.quintecremationservices.com
