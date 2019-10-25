You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morley Bedford Funeral Services
159 Eglinton Avenue West
Toronto, ON M4R 1A8
(416) 489-8733
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Morley Bedford Funeral Services
159 Eglinton Avenue West
Toronto, ON M4R 1A8
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church
432 Sheppard Ave. E
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter FRATRITS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter FRATRITS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter FRATRITS Obituary
PETER FRATRITS After a meaningful life, died peacefully on Monday, October 21st, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Margaret (nee Fricke). Following retirement, he founded a market research company with his wife Margaret. He met Margaret as a teenager at a boarding school ball, whom he married 12 years later for a tenure of 56 years. Visitation at the Morley Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Ave. W. (2 stoplights west of Yonge St.) on Monday, October 28th from 4-7 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church, 432 Sheppard Ave. E., on Tuesday, October 29th at 11:00 a.m. followed by interment at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. In Peter's memory, donations may be made to St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 25 to Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now