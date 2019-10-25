|
PETER FRATRITS After a meaningful life, died peacefully on Monday, October 21st, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Margaret (nee Fricke). Following retirement, he founded a market research company with his wife Margaret. He met Margaret as a teenager at a boarding school ball, whom he married 12 years later for a tenure of 56 years. Visitation at the Morley Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Ave. W. (2 stoplights west of Yonge St.) on Monday, October 28th from 4-7 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church, 432 Sheppard Ave. E., on Tuesday, October 29th at 11:00 a.m. followed by interment at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. In Peter's memory, donations may be made to St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 25 to Oct. 29, 2019