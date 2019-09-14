You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Peter Gordon DUNDERDALE


1947 - 2019
PETER GORDON DUNDERDALE Mr. Peter Gordon Dunderdale died peacefully with his son by his side at the Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay, Ontario on September 9, 2019 at the age of 73. Peter was born on March 1, 1947 in Liverpool, England to Evelyn and Peter Dunderdale. Having moved to Canada with Susan and the kids, Peter continued his long and successful career in the pharmaceutical industry. Peter was an avid supporter of Liverpool Football Club and spent many, MANY happy hours watching their games. He was rightfully chuffed when they won the Champions League this year! Peter was a member of the Burlington Rotary Club which he enjoyed very much. He also volunteered his time to many individuals in need of support. He leaves behind his daughter, Claire (James, grandson Rhys); his son, Ewan (Breia, granddaughter Isla); sister, Jennifer Sheridan; brothers, Adrian and Scott; and his ex-wife, Beverly John, a beloved and longtime close friend whose support and kindness has been invaluable, especially in recent months. Thank you to Dr. Spears and the incredible nursing staff at St. Mike's Hospital, Dr. Hirte and Dr. Craigie at Juravinski Cancer Centre and the Palliative team at Ross Memorial for your care. Celebration of life will be held at a later date. You'll Never Walk Alone, Dad.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 14 to Sept. 18, 2019
