COLONEL PETER H. SUTTON, CD, (ret'd) December 15, 1932 - August 24, 2019 Loving husband, devoted father and grandfather Colonel Peter Sutton passed away August 24, 2019 in Kingston, Ontario, aged 86 years. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Audrey (nee Doerr), daughters Karen Sutton (Peter Heidinger) and Ann Hollett (Edward) and sister Ann Dunn. His life was enriched by five grandchildren: Bryan, Michael, and Eric Heidinger and Philip and Emma Hollett. Colonel Sutton was the son of the late Dr. William D. Sutton and Mrs. Edna (Thompson) Sutton of London, Ontario. Colonel Sutton's family will receive friends on Monday, August 26, 2019 from 7:00 - 9:00 PM at the James Reid Funeral Home, 1900 John Counter Blvd., Kingston, ON. The funeral service for Colonel Sutton will be held at Trinity Chapel, Canadian Forces Base Kingston on 27 August 2019 at 2:00 PM. Private interment in London, Ontario, will take place at a later date. Colonel Sutton joined the Canadian Army in 1949. Commissioned in 1951, he held command and staff appointments including commanding officer of 1st Canadian Signal Regiment and Senior Staff Officer at Headquarters, Allied Forces North, in Oslo Norway. He attended the 1965 Australian Army staff college course and later served as directing staff, senior staff officer (plans), and assistant commandant of the Canadian Army staff college. After retirement from the Canadian Forces, Colonel Sutton joined the Public Service of Canada and held senior positions with the Department of National Defence until his retirement in 1991. Colonel Sutton was Colonel of the Regiment, 1st Canadian Signal Regiment from 1983 to 1988. An active volunteer, Colonel Sutton was senior researcher at the Military Communications and Electronics Museum for 25 years. He was part of the team that produced a history of Canadian military communications for the 110th anniversary of the Communications and Electronics Branch in 2013. Colonel Sutton also volunteered with the Correctional Service of Canada as a mentor to inmates preparing for release. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Military Communications and Electronics Museum (candemuseum.org) or to the Michael J. Fox Foundation (www.michaeljfox.org) in his memory. www.jamesreidfuneralhome.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 26 to Aug. 30, 2019