Resources More Obituaries for Peter COWDERY Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Peter Harry COWDERY

1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers PETER HARRY COWDERY April 29, 1929 - May 26, 2019 Peter Cowdery died peacefully in his sleep at the Banfield Pavilion in Vancouver after a short decline. Fiercely independent and relatively healthy almost to the end, Peter celebrated his 90th birthday in Vancouver with his daughters, Kate Trimmer and Rebecca Cowdery. He was delighted and blessed to spend the last four years of his life with Kate at his home in Vancouver. Peter was born an only child of Henry (Harry) and Dorothy Cowdery in London, England and lived through the war and post-war years in and around London, all of which shaped his life. He attended the Royal School of Mines in London, graduating in 1949. He met the first love of his life, Averil Housden, living a few miles away from his then family home near Caterham, Surrey. Peter and Averil decided on a life of adventure and moved to an unknown (and unknowable) life in Canada in the early 1950s, and were married in Montreal. Peter worked underground at mines in Thetford Mines and Chibougamau, Quebec, while Averil looked after their baby girls. They moved to the wilds of Great Bear Lake in the late 1950s, where Peter worked underground (shift work) at the uranium mine at Port Radium for Eldorado Mining & Refining. The family later moved to Eldorado, Saskatchewan, where Peter continued to work for Eldorado Mining & Refining, gaining increasing roles of responsibility, culminating with Mine Superintendent. Continuing with Eldorado Nuclear, Peter moved the family to Edmonton where he stayed until 1976, when he joined Brinco Mining and moved with Averil back to Montreal, and later to Toronto. Averil and Peter moved to Vancouver in the mid-1980s, where Peter worked for various engineering and mining firms all over the world, including China, doing consulting. After Averil died suddenly in 1992, Peter married SandraLee Jackson, with whom he was very happy until her passing in 2011. Peter was so much more than a mining engineer. His true passions in life were books, early music, sailing, scotch dogs and photography. He was very proud of his huge collection of first edition books, as well as his early music instruments and music. He was never happier than playing the viola da gamba and the various recorders and other instruments, all of which he and Averil taught themselves to play in the darkness of the mining town winters. He also loved England and possibly one of his only regrets in life is not returning for one last visit. He was very proud of his daughters, Kate and Rebecca, and their children, (his grandchildren) Erin Gordon-MacDonald (Matthew), Sara Trimmer, Martin Stevenson and Alice Stevenson. He was thrilled to learn he was a great-grandfather of Aven. He was very happy to know of his son-in-law's (Bob Stevenson) passion for sailing and spoke often during his last days of Bob's sailing. He would want to be remembered as a gentleman (albeit a bit of a loner) with an inquiring, independent and intelligent mind. He would also want us all to raise a glass of the "good stuff" and drink to his memory and that of Averil, accompanied by the sounds of an early music consort. Peter will be interred next to Averil in the Vancouver Crematorium. He did not wish any form of funeral or celebration of life. His last years of life were made richer by knowing the kindness of Carlota Maclalald and Helen Gecobe, of whom Kate and Rebecca are very grateful. Many thanks to the Vancouver General Hospital for their care of Peter since March 2019. Published in The Globe and Mail from May 29 to June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.