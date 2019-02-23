Resources More Obituaries for Peter JELLINCK Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Peter Harry JELLINCK

Obituary Condolences Flowers PETER HARRY JELLINCK Professor Emeritus Department of Biochemistry, Queen's University In Kingston on February 20, 2019, his 91st birthday. He is survived by his wife of 64 years (Patience) Mary Jellinck, brother Tommy Jellinek (Doreen), Fredericton, NB, daughters Susan Jellinck (Campbell Thomson), Caroline Jellinck (Gordon Exel) and Rosemary Jellinck (John Nazar), grandchildren Hilary Morey (Daniel), Sarah Thomson (Nicholas Le Bar), Stephen Exel, David Exel, step-grandchildren Sarah Nazar (Julien Lord), Bradley Nazar (Courtney Paxton) and by great-granddaughter Aayla Le Bar and step great-grandson Aleksander Nazar. Harry was born in Paris, France of Hungarian émigré parents, Ladislas David and Eva Jellinek (née Novak). The family left France for England in 1936, where they lived in London, but were evacuated during the war to the Lake District. His high school years were spent at St. Bees Public School in Cumbria. In 1945, he was admitted to Trinity College, Cambridge, at 17 the youngest pupil recorded to date. (He recently reminisced that this was due to his prowess on the rugby pitch rather than outstanding grades.) After a B.Sc. at Cambridge, he moved to the University of London for his M.Sc. and Ph.D. He met Mary Topham while working at the Middlesex Hospital in London and they were married in 1954. Two years of post-doctoral studies at McGill University were followed by work as a lecturer at St. Bartholomew's and the Middlesex Hospitals in London. In 1960, he, Mary and Susan moved to Vancouver where he took a position in the newly created Cancer Research Centre at UBC. Rugby was still a part of his life and he played for the Meraloma Rugby Club, where his grandson Stephen is now a member. In 1967, the family, now including Caroline and Rosemary, moved to Kingston where he was Head of the Department of Biochemistry from 1967 to 1978. He also became an Adjunct Professor at the Rockefeller University in New York City and spent many happy days doing research, playing squash and enjoying life in the Big Apple, including inline skating in Central Park. On becoming Professor Emeritus in 1993, Harry continued research at Queen's and at the Rockefeller for many years. In 2011, Dr. Richard Lyttle, a former student, established the Jellinck-Lyttle Graduate Fellowship in Biochemistry to honour Harry's mentorship. In retirement, Harry continued to work and publish. He joked that he wanted the words 'I died funded' on his tombstone. Sadly, Alzheimer's Disease crept into his life in his mid-eighties, robbing him of that goal. He spent his final year at Fairmount Home, north of Kingston and the family are very grateful for the caring and respectful environment of 1 North. In keeping with Harry's wishes, there will be no funeral. The family will have a private dinner of remembrance at a later date. If you would like to share condolences or your memories of Harry with his family please send an email to [email protected] Donations in Harry's memory may be made to the Domino Theatre http://www.dominotheatre.com/pledge.shtml or to the Alzheimer's Society https://alzheimer.ca/en/Home. Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 23 to Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries