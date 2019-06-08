|
|
DR. PETER HENRY ANDREWS 1939 - 2019 Vancouver dentist and honoured member of the Canadian Ski Hall of Fame, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at St. Paul's Hospital after a short illness. He is survived by Barbara, his wife of 54 years; children, Kirstin (Stephen - dec.), Meagan, Cameron (Jessica) and Danielle (Hamish); grandchildren, Teagan and Kiera; mother, Catherine; and brother, Gordon (Judy). A Celebration of Life will be held at the Royal Vancouver Yacht Club (3811 Point Grey Rd., Vancouver, BC) on Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 12- 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to the Aplastic Anemia & Myelodysplasia Association of Canada at https://aamac.ca/donate/ in memory of Dr. Peter Andrews.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 8 to June 12, 2019