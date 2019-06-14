Services Memorial service 3:00 PM Grace Church on the Hill Resources More Obituaries for Peter RIDOUT Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Peter Howard Hunter RIDOUT

PETER HOWARD HUNTER RIDOUT QC On Monday, June 10, 2019 Peter Howard Hunter Ridout died against his wishes. When told by his attending physician that death was imminent, at age 93 1/2, his response was "SO SOON?" His wit, intelligence, and heart were intact to the end. He was incredulous that nothing else would cooperate! Predeceased by the love of his life and wife of over 50 years, Judith Jane Blackey and his sisters, Joan Bruce and Katharine Knier Kortright, he achieved a Ridout age benchmark through life balance, persistence, curiosity, and four walks a day with his best friend, Charlie. Peter is survived by two generations, Antoinette Ridout and Rob Armstrong of West Vancouver, Thomas and Jana Ridout of Toronto, Peter Ridout and Jacqueline Barron of Calgary, James and Megan Ridout of Toronto and grandchildren, Rebecca, Talia, Samuel, Matthew, Amelia, Charlie, Griffin, Brooke, Leo, Cormac, Jardine, and Blackey. Peter survived boyhood as a citizen of the Republic of Rathnelly, where fingers in toasters, firecrackers in gas tanks, and the local toughs claimed numerous victims and warned future generations off all kinds of danger. Brown School, Oakwood Collegiate, and ultimately University of Toronto Schools instilled in Peter hard work, perseverance, knowledge, and inquisitiveness. His summers were spent first as a caddie in 1942 and then a bellhop in 1946 and '47 at Banff Springs Hotel, all the while enjoying mountain hikes, motorcycle rides to Lake Louise, golfing, and camaraderie. He formed lifelong friendships and an attachment to Western Canada and the mountain parks. Peter attended Trinity College, U of T. After graduating, he spent a year in Abitibi and then enrolled at Osgoode Hall leading to a career in law. He started practice in 1953 with his friend and brother-in-law Maxwell Bruce and practiced for 40 years, most recently as a partner at McMillan Binch. His legal career was eclectic and followed his interests. He was not a litigator but litigated complex matters to the Supreme Court of Canada with success. His practice touched numerous areas in which he excelled becoming a trusted advisor to many. He was always generous to his colleagues, especially those he mentored. His only bias was excellence. Peter's interests were many and reflected the Canada of his generation. Canoe tripping, Collingwood, Muskoka, Georgian Bay were hallmarks of a life well lived. On a ski vacation at Tremblant he met the love of his life, Judith. In competition, he won her hand starting his favourite journey in life. Four children followed and a life full of adventure. When not a gentleman farmer, his devotion was to Grace Church on the Hill and its community although less so the 8am service. He served on numerous boards and gave his time generously to the needs of the community. A lifelong student at University of Toronto he devoured books, current affairs and always connected to the world around him. He was also a lifelong student of French and dressed with flair and purpose. Travel was with intent, highlighted by many unique destinations, China in 1972 and most recently a multigenerational family trip to the Western Front to trace the WWI experience of Col. James Arthur Blackey, his father-in-law. With a reduced range of athletic goals in his later years, golf, billiards, the sport of bridge and accompanying friendships brought constant joy to his calendar. In addition he relished his next doctors' appointments and humoured doctors and nurses alike always asking about their schooling and upbringing. His loyalty to family and friends, spanned every part of his life and all generations. Peter's final steps were taken at Pleasant Prospect, his farm of 50 years, in the Pretty River Valley on a beautiful day with Spring flowers, birds in abundance, and views into the middle distance. From there he took his leave and we are poorer for his absence. A Memorial Service will be held at Grace Church on the Hill at 3 p.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019. In Peter's memory, memorial donations may be made to Collingwood General and Marine Hospital or University of Toronto School (UTS). Published in The Globe and Mail from June 14 to June 18, 2019