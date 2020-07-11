|
|
PETER HUGH AYKROYD B. App. Sc., P. Eng., University of Toronto, Class of 1945; D.P.A., Carleton University, 1968. 'Big Pete' Born, Montreal, QC., February 5, 1922. Died, 1:15 a.m., July 4, 2020, peacefully, surrounded by family in his ancestral farmhouse at Railton, Ontario on acres purchased from the Crown in 1821. Predeceased in 2018 by his Franco-Ontarian wife of 69 years, Lorraine Helene Marie Gougeon. Mourned by sister, Judith Harvie; sons, Daniel and Peter; daughter-in-law and beloved confidante, Donna Dixon, (his 'Hoke'); granddaughters, Danielle, Belle and Stella, brother-in-law Andrew, nieces and nephews. A career of public service in Ottawa and beyond. Surveyed roads in Ontario as a teen; assembled Bren guns at Inglis factory during WWII; After U. of T. hired by National Film Board as a unit production manager producing over a hundred documentaries '48-'53; National Capitol Commission, Chief Engineer, Gatineau Parkway, constructing 60 miles of scenic roads - '53-'61; Director of Historical Preservation, N.C.C., saving dozens of heritage sites from developers and establishing Ottawa's greenbelt - '61-'64; Director of Public Relations for 1967 Centennial Commission, commissioned the song 'Canada', caused designers to compete for the anniversary's symbol - The Triangular Leaf won. Dispensed Commission Grants to communities across the country in excess of one hundred fifty million dollars - '64-'67; Privy Council Office, Advisor to the Cabinet of Prime Minster Pierre Elliott Trudeau. As policy co-draftor, wrote the Orders In Council to establish the Ministry of Urban Affairs and the Ministry of the Environment. Also O.I.C. - P.C. 1969-1108 which transformed Gatineau into a modern metropolitan area through the mandated transfer of government offices to Hull resulting in the construction of several million square feet of office space. - '68-'74; Canadian Transportation Development Agency, Chairman. Helped negotiate the sharing of icebreaking technology in trade missions to the People's Republic of China - '74 - '77; Ministry of Transport, Assistant Deputy Minister - '77 -'80. Post government: Hard Rock Café (East), Vice President for Special Projects, '82-'85. Author: Anniversary Compulsion (Dundurn Press), A Sense of Place (Quarry Press), History of Ghosts (Rodale Press); established altruistic Milleniad Brands for Y2K products and services. Devout Christian in the Judeo-Christian tradition. Funny, loving, kind, generous, compassionate, humanist, spiritualist seeker, visitor to City Jail inmates. Fan of his 1932 Pierce Arrow V-12, Jack Hylton, dancing, cigars, clean vodka and Seymour: "Feed Me!" Adoring husband, supportive father and grandfather and grand godfather to I.D. and L.G. Melweg. Sweet, smart, gracious, humble and gentle. A lovely guy. A giant Canadian. Now reunited with his wife and 'Buddy' Lorraine. Donations may be made to the Kingston Community Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.trousdalefuneralhome.com. In care of Trousdale Funeral Home, 4374 Mill Street, Sydenham, Ontario K0H 2T0, 613-376-3022.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 11 to July 15, 2020