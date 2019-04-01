You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Glen Oaks Reception Centre - Mississauga/Oakville
3164 Ninth Line (403 & Dundas St.)
Mississauga/Oakville, ON L6H 7A8
905-257-1100
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Glen Oaks Reception Centre - Mississauga/Oakville
3164 Ninth Line (403 & Dundas St.)
Mississauga/Oakville, ON L6H 7A8
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Glen Oaks Reception Centre - Mississauga/Oakville
3164 Ninth Line (403 & Dundas St.)
Mississauga/Oakville, ON L6H 7A8
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Glen Oaks Reception Centre - Mississauga/Oakville
3164 Ninth Line (403 & Dundas St.)
Mississauga/Oakville, ON L6H 7A8
View Map
PETER IANNONE It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Peter Iannone on Thursday, March 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Lhana for 32 years. Loving father to Carmine and Paris. Predeceased by his parents Carmine and Pasqualina Iannone. Peter will be deeply missed by his extended family and friends. Peter worked most of his career in the Aerospace industry and completed his EMBA at the University of Toronto, Rotman School of Management while working at Boeing Canada. Peter enjoyed reading everything from comic books at a young age to the Saturday Globe & Mail and every Stephen King novel ever published. He was also an avid golfer with a low handicap until his health took him away from the course. Visitation will be held at Glen Oaks Funeral Home, 3164 Ninth Line, Oakville (at Dundas St.) 905-257-8822 on Monday, April 1st at 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Tuesday, April 2nd at 1 p.m. Entombment to follow at Glen Oaks Cemetery. Donations in memory of Peter can be made to the Princess Margaret Cancer Center and the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online condolences can be made through www.glenoaks.ca.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2019
