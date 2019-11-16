|
PETER JACK TREGALE April 24, 1934 - November 13, 2019 Peter passed away peacefully due to congestive heart failure at Crescent Gardens in White Rock, B. C. Predeceased by his wife, Penny, in 1994, he leaves to mourn his daughters, Debby Jenkins (Ian) and Jenn Tregale (Rob Edwards); triplet grandchildren, Rachel, Matthew, Devon; and special friend, Kathy Murphy. He also leaves extended family and friends. After a successful career in advertising, with some unique opportunities with his best buddies, Jim Niosi and Bob Brown, he returned to his love of painting. His prolific work adorns the homes of family, friends and other venues. Vacations at Stony Lake in Ontario, Hawaii, throughout Canada, Bermuda, the UK, and the USA provided many happy times and wonderful memories. There will be no service by request. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Peter's memory to Fraser Academy at www.fraseracademy.ca or 2294 West 10th, Vancouver, BC V6K2H8 or BC Children's Hospital at www.bcchildrens.ca or 938 West 28 th Vancouver, BC V5Z 4H4.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 16 to Nov. 20, 2019