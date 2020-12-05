PETER JAMES KIRBYPassed away on November 28, 2020, after a long and wonderful life. Peter was predeceased by his brother Dick, his father Halder, his mother Bessie and granddaughter Abena. Mourning his loss are Gabrielle, his wife of 61 years, his children Scott (Barb), Christine (Charles) and Jacqueline (Jim), his brothers Graeme (Susan) and John (Carol) as well as his 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Peter was, first and foremost, a loving and devoted husband to his wife Gabrielle and his family was central to him. He had a respect for the outdoors and nature that he impressed upon his children and grandchildren, for which we are eternally grateful. He loved backcountry camping, hunting and fishing, and creating quirky inventions: wetsuits, reflector ovens, or fishing spears, to name just a few. Through Gabrielle, he embraced the French Canadian culture and it became part of the family's identity. He loved fine foods but, most often, you would find him in his garden harvesting produce to create some miracle dish with Gabrielle. He shared a very strong bond with his brothers, with whom he enjoyed many colourful and sometimes terrifying adventures! We expect dad is smiling ear to ear being reunited with his many dogs, and is likely hunting ducks as we speak. Good luck Dad! At the moment, in light of the pandemic, we have no plans for a memorial service. We will update you if we do decide to go ahead with some sort of safe gathering in honour of dad. In lieu of flowers, donations to Ducks Unlimited or to the Ottawa Heart Institute would be most welcome.



