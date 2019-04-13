You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Beckett-Glaves Family Funeral Centre
88 Brant Avenue
Brantford, ON N3T 3H3
(519) 752-4331
Peter James SMITH


1933 - 2019 Obituary
Peter James SMITH Obituary
PETER JAMES SMITH Born August 6, 1933 in Toronto - Died April 9, 2019 in Brantford - I have considered myself part of a blessed generation. I have never known hunger or want. I always had clothes on my back and a roof over my head. Jobs were plentiful and I never had one I didn't enjoy. I have always had a family that loved and supported me and I have tried to return their love and support. I am very sorry to leave them. At my request, there will be no funeral. My remains are to be cremated. Interment of my ashes will take place in Toronto at St. John's Norway Cemetery and Crematorium. Arrangements are entrusted to the Beckett- Glaves Family Funeral Centre, 88 Brant Avenue, 519-752-4331. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Multiple Sclerosis Society would be appreciated. Donations and condolences are available online at www.beckettglaves.com. A tree will be planted in my memory in the Beckett-Glaves Memorial Forest.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 13 to Apr. 17, 2019
