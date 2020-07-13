|
|
PETER JOHN BRUNNER April 30, 1937 - July 9, 2020 John passed away suddenly, at his cottage, at the age of 83 years. He leaves his beloved wife of 59 years, Muriel. He was a devoted father to the late Jeffrey and the late Robert, and a loving grandfather to Jade, Jasper, and Phelan. Brother and brother-in-law of Paul and Susan Munk. He was a holocaust survivor thanks to the Kasztner train journey. John was a graduate of Osgoode Hall Law School and was an active and respected member of the Bar. He was a loyal friend and colleague and will be missed by all who knew him. A family graveside service was held on Sunday, July 12th. Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 13 to July 17, 2020