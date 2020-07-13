You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peter BRUNNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter John BRUNNER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter John BRUNNER Obituary
PETER JOHN BRUNNER April 30, 1937 - July 9, 2020 John passed away suddenly, at his cottage, at the age of 83 years. He leaves his beloved wife of 59 years, Muriel. He was a devoted father to the late Jeffrey and the late Robert, and a loving grandfather to Jade, Jasper, and Phelan. Brother and brother-in-law of Paul and Susan Munk. He was a holocaust survivor thanks to the Kasztner train journey. John was a graduate of Osgoode Hall Law School and was an active and respected member of the Bar. He was a loyal friend and colleague and will be missed by all who knew him. A family graveside service was held on Sunday, July 12th. Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 13 to July 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -