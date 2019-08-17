|
PETER JOHN HARRIS March 15, 1933 - August 12, 2019 Peter John Harris, passed away peacefully on August 12, 2019 at Sunset Manor Collingwood, of Parkinson's. Born March 15, 1933 in Toronto, son of the late John Samuel and Helena Isobel Harris (Sawden) of Toronto. Beloved husband of 62 years to Betty (Mary Elizabeth Ellis). Dedicated father of Lisa Stuart (Andrew) and Gregory Harris (Lori), grandfather of Samantha and Edward (Ted) Stuart and Hudson, Holden and Berkeley Harris. Graduate of University of Toronto Schools, O.C of Queen's York Ranger's Royal Cdn. Army Cadet Corp. 1952, University of Toronto Chemical Engineering 5T7, Theta Delta Chi and Western University Graduate School of Business Administration, Member of Toronto Ski Club Ski Patrol 1948-51, having slept in Jozo Weider's loft and helped build one of the first Blue Mountain ski lifts, Granite Club Member over 60 years. His corporate career included; President W.R. Grace Kabushiki Kaisha, Tokyo, Vice President Pacific Division, Industrial Chemicals Group - Hanover Square New York, President Grace Chem. Ltd., Mississauga, Vice President Drummond McCall & Co. Ltd. Toronto. Upon retirement, he became a valued Financial Advisor to family, friends and business associates. As a dedicated community member, he served as Board Chair, Fundraising Chair and Foundation Chair of Runnymede Health Centre over a thirty-year period as well as Board Chair of the Ontario Hospital Association. As longstanding member of St. George's Church on-the-hill he was Rector's Warden, Treasurer and Sides Captain. Peter had a passionate interest in Astronomy from the age of 8 and was a life member of the RASC. With his love of Jaguar Cars, he was past President of the Ontario Jaguar Association. Peter and Betty moved to Collingwood in 2014. Peter will be remembered for his love of music both Classical and Jazz, his keen intellect and his unfailing kindness to family and associates. Arrangements entrusted to Fawcett Funeral Home Collingwood. Funeral Service will be at All Saints Anglican Church, 32 Elgin St. in Collingwood on Saturday, September 28th at 1 p.m. He will be buried in the Samuel John Harris family plot in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Sunset Manor, 49 Raglan St. Collingwood, ON L9Y 4X1, www.simcoe.ca, Sunset Manor would be appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 17 to Aug. 21, 2019