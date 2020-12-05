PETER LAMY January 5, 1955, Cambridge, MA - November 27, 2020, Collingwood, ON Kind, loyal, low-key friend, brother, and especially husband. A journeyman wanderer and jack of many trades, Peter's spirit began to settle when he met his true partner and foil, Kirsti, and grew roots when they chose the wonderful Collingwood community. His calm enthusiasm for new experiences never waned as he followed Kirsti's lead into sailing, skiing, and snowboarding (he becoming a teaching pro at both snow sports). Peter enjoyed the company of chums in hybrid biking and maintained his love of current events, golf, vehicles (especially vintage pick-up trucks), classic bands, and playing along at Let's Make a Deal with martini in hand. Not one for the limelight, nor to lecture, always one to absorb and quietly grow, Peter's moral compass, social conscience and sense of community never faltered. He gave these gifts to his real estate clients with whom he was unfailingly honest, patient and supportive, and to family, friends, neighbours, and the world village. He was always ready to help, leveraging his general handiness, skill with tools, and aptitude for technology. Peter fought two cancers quietly, never wanting to be defined by the disease, and beat one. His relaxed demeanour belied a fighting spirit; his final days came quickly and suddenly. Kirsti, Peter's sister Cathy, brother Dan, and the Suutari and Lamy families continue to be overwhelmed by a loving outpouring from the so very many people Peter touched in his life. Words cannot express our appreciation for the remarkable caregivers in our community: the oncology professionals at Royal Victoria Hospital, emergency and ICU and surgical ward teams at Collingwood General and Marine Hospital, Dr. Bouchard, Home and Community Care and the palliative care personnel, and the knowledgeable and caring staff at Campbell House. Should you wish, a donation in Peter's name to The Canadian Cancer Society
, Hospice Georgian Triangle - Campbell House, or acknowledging his affinity for animals, the Humane Society, would honour his wish that others feel the love, respect, and kindness our world needs and deserves. Arrangements entrusted to Fawcett Funeral Home - Collingwood.