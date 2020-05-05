You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
FR. PETER LARISEY, S.J. JESUIT 1929 - 2020 Peter Larisey of the Society of Jesus died on April 30, 2020 at St. Michael's Hospital (Toronto). Born in Dartmouth NS he was the son of William Larisey and Mary Laing. He was 91 years old and in his 68th year as a Jesuit. He was ordained a priest in 1965. Having successfully curated 2 major art exhibits at Regis College (Toronto), he studied at Columbia University in New York where he earned a PhD in Art History. In 1993, he was short-listed in the Governor General's Book Awards for his work Light for a Cold Land - Lawren Harris's Work and Life - An Interpretation. At the time of his death he was completing a major manuscript on the relationship between religion and modern art. Peter was interested in persons and in everything beautiful. He was a zealous pastor who loved All Inclusive Ministries and The Little Brothers of Jesus. Funeral celebrations will be delayed to a later date. Arrangements have been made through Rosar-Morrison Funeral Chapel (Toronto). As your expression of sympathy, a donation may be made to the Jesuit Advancement Office, 43 Queen's Park Cres. E., Toronto, ON M5S 2C3, (416-481-9154). Condolences may be left at www.rosar-morrison.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 5 to May 9, 2020
