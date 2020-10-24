PETER LAWTON ERNEST GOERING November 12, 1929 October 14, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of Peter at Michael Garron Hospital in Toronto with his family by his side in his 91st year. Peter is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Beryl (Strang); his two children, Susan and Geoffrey (Julie); grandsons, Matthew Aeichele and Dixon Goering; and his older sister, Frances Jorge of the Dominican Republic. He is predeceased by his three grandsons, James and John Aeichele and Harrison Goering, and his older brother Jack of Port Hope. Peter was born in Hove, England, to Amy (Lawton) and Sydney Charles Goering. World War II brought the Goering Family to Toronto via Brazil and New York. After attending Trinity College School, Peter studied architecture (UofT 1955). Peter was a lifelong enthusiast of nature, astronomy, birding, playing tennis and cycling. He also enjoyed music and reading. He loved the camaraderie of playing with his circle of tennis friends, summer and winter, just cleared the snow off the court and put up their own net. After designing and building the family cottage with his brother and classmates in 1953, he became an active steward and eventually served as director of the Muskoka Heritage Foundation dedicated to the preservation of nature and history of the region. The cottage property includes a 30 acre forest preserve in perpetuity. His interest in astronomy was the impetus for his continuing efforts to reduce urban light pollution that resulted in the creation of the first Dark Sky Reserve (Torrence Barrens) near Bala, ON. Peter will be cremated; a celebration of his life will be scheduled for a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com
. We would like to thank his many friends who inquired or visited him during his illness.