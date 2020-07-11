You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peter LUNT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter LUNT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter LUNT Obituary
PETER LUNT Born in Toronto on May 26, 1948, to George and Jeanne Lunt. Passed away in Niagara Falls on July 3, 2020. Peter was predeceased by his wife, Alma Bisson (2011). He is survived by his brothers Tony (Carol) and Stephen (Yimlei). Peter enjoyed his visits to Spain, the USA and especially Georgian Bay. He had a love of art and was fond of works by the Group of Seven. Peter was active in athletics in his youth and continued to follow the Blue Jays and Notre Dame in later years. Diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in his mid 30s, Peter maintained a quiet life, reading many works of history and biography. Many thanks to Major Renée and the staff of Eventide Home. Cremation has taken place. Donations may be made to the Eventide Home, Niagara Falls.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 11 to July 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -