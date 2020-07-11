|
PETER LUNT Born in Toronto on May 26, 1948, to George and Jeanne Lunt. Passed away in Niagara Falls on July 3, 2020. Peter was predeceased by his wife, Alma Bisson (2011). He is survived by his brothers Tony (Carol) and Stephen (Yimlei). Peter enjoyed his visits to Spain, the USA and especially Georgian Bay. He had a love of art and was fond of works by the Group of Seven. Peter was active in athletics in his youth and continued to follow the Blue Jays and Notre Dame in later years. Diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in his mid 30s, Peter maintained a quiet life, reading many works of history and biography. Many thanks to Major Renée and the staff of Eventide Home. Cremation has taken place. Donations may be made to the Eventide Home, Niagara Falls.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 11 to July 15, 2020