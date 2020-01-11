|
PETER MALCOLM STEWART Peter Stewart of Thornbury and formerly Toronto passed away peacefully at Meaford Hospital on January 4, 2020 in Meaford, Ontario age 88. Born December 10, 1931 Peter was the son of the late Roy and Ruth (nee Kilbourn). Predeceased by his wife Gail and his second wife Joan, remembered by his children Richard (Sandy), Elizabeth Walker (Peter) and Pamela (David) and by his grandchildren Geoffrey, Mathew, Wilder and Astrid. Survived by his wife Judy Ross Stewart and dearly missed by his stepchildren Currie, Douglas, Christopher, Yves (Gill) and his step- grandchildren, Aiden (Adam), Quinn, Ross, Jude, Ethan, Pascale and step-great- grandchildren Hunter and Sloane. Survived by his sister Hedy Kellerhalls (Rolf) and predeceased by his brothers John and Doug. He will be greatly missed by his nieces, nephews and their families. A graduate of Upper Canada College and University of Toronto's Faculty of Commerce, he was president of the fourth-generation family business, Wickett & Craig Ltd. from 1964 until his retirement in 1991. Peter had many passions: Tennis beginning in his teen years and throughout is adult life. He joined the Badminton & Racquet Club in 1953 where he won 4 Tennis Club Championships served on the board for 4 years and was President in 1977. Peter's love of skiing found him joining The Georgian Peaks Club as an original member. This led to a love for the Thornbury area to where he eventually moved 15 years ago. Here he could pursue another passion - golf. He lived and played both at Lora Bay in Thornbury and at Shadow Wood in Bonita Springs, Florida. Peter loved his island, Kishkadena,in Point au Baril. His concern for the environment ushered his involvement in the formation of the Township of the Archipelago where he served as a councillor from 1991-2000. He was also Past President of both the Ojibway Club and the Point au Baril Islander Association. Peter always had a smile and greeted all he met with warmth and interest. He never complained as this once fit, very athletic body failed him. He was a gentleman and approached life with a sense of humour mixed with kindness. A service celebrating Peter's life will be conducted at St. George's Anglican Church in Clarksburg, ON on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11 o'clock, with visiting the hour prior to service. As your expression of sympathy, donations to the Meaford Hospital Foundation or a charity of your choice would be appreciated and may be made through the Ferguson Funeral Home, 48 Boucher St. E., Meaford, ON N4L 1B9 to whom arrangements have been entrusted. www.fergusonfuneralhomes. ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 11 to Jan. 15, 2020