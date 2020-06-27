You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
THE VERY REVEREND PETER MARSHALL Passed away peacefully at Extendicare Lakefield on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, The Very Reverend Peter Marshall attended schools in Argentina, England, and Canada as preparation for a degree in science from McGill University followed by theological studies at Westcott House, Cambridge University. Ordained a deacon in 1963 and priested in 1964 in the Church of England, Peter served in the dioceses of Chelmsford and Ripon. He was instituted and installed as Dean of Worcester in 1997. Upon retirement in 2006, Peter moved back to Canada and served in the Diocese of Toronto. He leaves a legacy of thoughtful preaching, good humour, and gratitude for the members of his congregations and his colleagues. Loved and missed by his wife of 55 years, Nancy (nee Elliott). Also loved by his children Paul of Oshawa, Lindsey Brown (Justin) and Kathryn Peduzie (Mark), both of England. Loving grandfather of Britain, Rui, Diago, Leah, Romana, Mia and Rhys and great grandfather of Levi and Evelyn. Survived by his siblings John (Vivi) of England, Ann Nicholl (the late John) of England and Michael (Jane) of Pointe Au Baril. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. A private family service has taken place. A public funeral service will be held at a later date when it is safe to do so. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society or All Saints' Anglican Church, Peterborough as expressions of sympathy and may be made by contacting The Hendren Funeral Homes, Lakefield Chapel, 66 Queen St., Lakefield at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-652-3355.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 27 to July 1, 2020
