PETER MATTHEW GURRIN Sadly, the family of Peter Matthew Gurrin, MD, FRCP, announces his death on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at the age of 97 after a long, courageous battle with Alzheimer's. He is survived by Tess, his wife of 65 years; his sons, Martin and John; daughter, Susan (Brian); and grandson, Nathan. There will be a virtual memorial service for Peter on Sunday, July 5 at 9 a.m. EST. If you wish to be invited, please e-mail [email protected] Please visit the Paul O'Connor Funeral Home Facebook Page for a small Photo Album of Peter's life. Memorial donations in honour of Peter may be made to www.streethealth.ca/donate.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 3 to July 7, 2020
