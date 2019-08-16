|
PETER MICHAEL FORRISTAL Peacefully at his residence surrounded by his family on August 13, 2019, Peter Forristal passed away at age 67. Beloved husband of Laurence Pellan for 40 years. Loving father of Annik Forristal and Chantal Forristal (Maciej Gebczynski). Dear brother to John (Jan) Forristal, Tim (Kathy) Forristal and Greg (Sandy) Forristal, and brother-in-law to Denis (Christiane) Pellan. He will be missed by his nieces and nephews. Peter worked at Imperial Oil for 35 years. He loved to spend time with his family, converse, wine and dine, travel, hike, and read. Visitors will be received at the John T. Donohue Funeral Home, 362 Waterloo Street at King Street, London, on Sunday afternoon from 2-5 o'clock. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Peter's Cathedral Basilica, 196 Dufferin Avenue, London, on Monday morning at 10 o'clock with inurnment to follow in St. Peter's Cemetery, London. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cure PSP (www.psp.org) would be appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 16 to Aug. 20, 2019