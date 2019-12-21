You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
DR. PETER MOORE MD, FRCPC 1934-2019 On December 13, 2019. After practising psychiatry in Toronto for 45 years, Peter enjoyed a happy retirement in Collingwood. He leaves his husband and dearest friend, Jeffrey Pratt, and his much loved children Jennifer, Douglas, Hilary, Gregory, Justin, Polly (David Wilcox), and granddaughter Josie Allen Wilcox. A celebration of life will be held at the Blue Mountain Golf & Country Club, 706 Tenth Line, Collingwood on January 20, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to Fawcett Funeral Home - Collingwood.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 21 to Dec. 25, 2019
