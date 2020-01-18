|
PETER MORRIS BAKER March 31 1932 - January 12, 2020 The family mourns the sudden loss of a devoted husband and father. Peter's passing has deeply saddened his wife Jean and children Adrian, Helen and Richard. Jean has many happy memories of a married life spanning 62 years. Peter had a distinguished career with the federal government, first as an engineer, and later co-authoring reports on lung cancer as a statistician, Peter was educated at two universities in the U.K.obtaining his B.Sc. and M.Sc. He will be sorely missed by his family. The family will receive friends at Morgan Funeral Home, 415 Regent St., Niagara-on-the-Lake, on Friday, January 17th from 2-4 p.m. A service to commemorate the life of Peter, will be held at St. Marks Anglican Cemetery on Saturday, January 18th at 11:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Niagara Lakeshore Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a memorial donation to Amnesty International or charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morganfuneral.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 18 to Jan. 22, 2020