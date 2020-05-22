|
|
PETER MULCAIR It is with heavy hearts that on May 17, 2020, Peter Mulcair passed away in Komoka, ON. He spent his last week of life surrounded by well wishes and love from everyone close to him. Adored by his beloved children, Kevin Mulcair (Allycia) and Meaghan Mulcair (Andrew Willick). Loved by his grandchildren, Abigayle, Izabelle, Sterling, Harrison and Hudson. Peter was born on November 17, 1955. He was originally from the Laurentions of Quebec. He grew up in a large family with beloved parents, Harry and Jeanne Mulcair and his brothers and sisters, Colleen (Mike), Tom (Catherine), Jeannie (Marc), Dan, Deb, Sheilagh (Richard), Maureen (Miles), Kelly (Greg), and Sean (Kirstin). Peter became passionate with film and photography at a young age. Peter was diagnosed with Schizoaffective Disorder, but he never let mental health adversities stand in his way or let it affect his ability to be a functional member of society. Any donations may be made to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) at www.camh.ca. He was beloved by all who knew him. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family is waiting to hold an officially service due to COVID-19 restrictions. Messages of condolence can be made to the family by email: [email protected] or [email protected]
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 22 to May 26, 2020