PETER PALMER JR. (Pete) Passed away suddenly July 3, 2019. Peter is survived by his three children, Madison Palmer, Kayla Palmer, Luke Palmer; their mother, Paula Ellis; his parents, Peter and Rose Marie Palmer; uncle, Pat Cipriano (Jennifer); uncle, Steve Palmer (Catherine); aunt, Lynn Hamber (David); and several cousins. Peter was a free spirit who had a passion for the outdoors and anything to do with nature. He attended Hillfield Strathallan College as well as Guelph University and Humber College following which he very much enjoyed developing a landscaping lawn maintenance business. Peter's primary focus in life was centred on his three wonderful children who loved to be with him always. A private family service has taken place. A celebration of life reception will follow on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 for family and friends at the Tamahaac Club, 180 Filman Road in Ancaster from 2 to 4 p.m. The family would like to thank the Hamilton EMS team and the St. Joseph's Hospital emergency team for their extraordinary efforts. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Hamilton Community Foundation or a charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 13 to July 17, 2019
