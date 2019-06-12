PETER ROSTA Passed away in hospital in Toronto, on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at age 85. Peter is survived by his beloved children, Neil (Deborah) and Caroline, both by his late wife Alison, and his dear grandchildren Alison, Sandro, Emma and Cameron, and by his sister Vera Barcza (of Columbus Travel Service) and many other family and friends. He was a loving son to the late Dr. Imre and Lili Rosta. Born September 10, 1933 in Budapest, Hungary, Peter completed a degree in engineering before coming to Canada in 1956 as a refugee. He completed his MASc at the University of Toronto in 1961. Peter had a long career as a nuclear engineer, beginning at GE in Peterborough and then moving to AECL in 1966 where he worked for 33 years and contributed to the development of the CANDU reactor. Peter had a contagious laugh, a kind deed for anyone in need and a love of animals. He enjoyed music, collecting proverbs and similes, travelling, and dancing. Even as his memory failed in later years, music continued to bring him much joy. Visitation will take place at Morley Bedford Funeral Services (416-489-8733), 159 Eglinton Avenue West, Toronto, Thursday, June 13 from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. Interment will take place Saturday, June 15 at 11:00 a.m. at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, 375 Mount Pleasant Road (Section 54, near Bayview Ave). Published in The Globe and Mail from June 12 to June 16, 2019