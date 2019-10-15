|
DR. PETER SILCOX Peacefully on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Credit Valley Hospital in the company of loved ones. Born in Dudley, UK in 1939, Peter came to Canada to study at the University of Toronto in 1961, and served on the UofT faculty from 1964 until his retirement in 2003. He was Principal of Woodsworth College from 1977-84, Associate Dean and Vice Principal at UTM from 1988-93, and taught Political Science to thousands of students. He loved watching cricket, reading novels, and traveling in Europe with his family. He will be deeply missed by wife Antonia, children Mary and Mark, and caregiver Carol. A memorial service will be held at The Simple Alternative Funeral Centre; (1535 South Gateway Road, Mississauga) on Thursday, October 17th at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations in Peter's memory can be made to the Woodsworth College Students' Association - Peter Silcox Scholarship, by contacting Barbara Track, Executive Director: Advancement, Alumni and Communications, Woodsworth College, at [email protected]
