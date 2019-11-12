|
PETER STRUCKEN Born in Bonn, Germany on January 3, 1933 and died in Oakville on November 8, 2019. 'Tampa', as he was known to his grandchildren, died peacefully at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his loving wife Heather, sister Marion Hahn, children Lisa (Hugh Kerr), Chris, and Emma (John Castelhano), and grandchildren Liam, Fraser, Julia, Mathias and Danielle. Peter spent his business career as Export Sales Manager at Stelco, in Canada, England and Switzerland. While travelling the world, he developed a taste for good food and wine, which he generously shared with family and friends. Peter had a wonderful, slightly off-colour, British sense of humour, and loved a good joke. His interesting 'Tampa-isms' that we all use on a daily basis will keep him in our hearts forever. Please join us for a celebration of Peter's life at Oakview Funeral Home, 56 Lakeshore Road West, Oakville, on Friday, November 15, 2019, from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., with remembrance speeches at 2 p.m. Refreshments will be served throughout. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be left at oakviewfuneral.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 12 to Nov. 16, 2019